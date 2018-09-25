Today in New Delhi, India
Ajay Devgn’s prank backfires as an angry Kajol says ‘No Entry’ at home. Twitter has the best jokes, memes

Ajay Devgn shared wife Kajol’s phone number on Twitter on Monday. While the actor later termed it as a ‘prank’, Kajol is not amused.

bollywood Updated: Sep 25, 2018 11:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Ajay Devgn,Kajol,Kajol phone number
Ajay Devgn tweeting out wife Kajol’s number have led to hilarious reactions, but not from Kajol herself.

Ajay Devgn’s reputation as a prankster precedes him. However, on Monday he decided to shift his pranks from movie sets to his home and wife Kajol is not amused. Ajay tweeted out Kajol’s phone number on Monday evening, writing, “Kajol not in country.. coordinate with her on WhatsApp.”

Twitter was in a meltdown, wondering whether Ajay’s phone had been hacked or he tweeted a direct message by mistake. As jokes and messages to the actor multiplied manifold over the next few hours, Ajay again tweeted that it was a prank. “Pranks on film set are so passé… so tried pulling one on you guys here..” he wrote tagging his wife.

Kajol, however, is not amused. An irate Kajol wrote to her husband, “Looks like your pranks are out of the studios now... But there is No Entry for them at home!” While Ajay will be busy managing his “home situation”, Twitter is having a field day sharing jokes and memes about the situation.

Ajay himself started the trend when he asked a fan who was stressed about the situation to take it easy. He also retweeted the best memes and jokes. Here’s a sample...

It is not clear whether the number shared by Ajay indeed belonged to Kajol. However, the actor may have violated Twitter rules if he shared a legit number. Twitter had removed a post from director Anurag Kashyap after he shared contact details of the producer of Manmarziyaan.

On the work front, Kajol has started shooting for Taanaji while Kajol’s Helicopter Eela is set to release in October.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 11:04 IST

