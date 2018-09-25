Ajay Devgn’s prank backfires as an angry Kajol says ‘No Entry’ at home. Twitter has the best jokes, memes

Ajay Devgn’s reputation as a prankster precedes him. However, on Monday he decided to shift his pranks from movie sets to his home and wife Kajol is not amused. Ajay tweeted out Kajol’s phone number on Monday evening, writing, “Kajol not in country.. coordinate with her on WhatsApp.”

Twitter was in a meltdown, wondering whether Ajay’s phone had been hacked or he tweeted a direct message by mistake. As jokes and messages to the actor multiplied manifold over the next few hours, Ajay again tweeted that it was a prank. “Pranks on film set are so passé… so tried pulling one on you guys here..” he wrote tagging his wife.

Kajol, however, is not amused. An irate Kajol wrote to her husband, “Looks like your pranks are out of the studios now... But there is No Entry for them at home!” While Ajay will be busy managing his “home situation”, Twitter is having a field day sharing jokes and memes about the situation.

Looks like your pranks are out of the studios now... But there is No Entry for them at home! 😡 https://t.co/BJsBKW5jjD — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) September 25, 2018

Ajay himself started the trend when he asked a fan who was stressed about the situation to take it easy. He also retweeted the best memes and jokes. Here’s a sample...

Meanwhile in Kajol whatsapp... pic.twitter.com/ClTnbUh0pz — Saurabh Manjhi 💛 (@saurabhmanjhi_) September 24, 2018

Warning: This stunt was performed by a highly trained professional. 😜

Do not try this at home. https://t.co/wxGYNBqEMg — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 24, 2018

It is not clear whether the number shared by Ajay indeed belonged to Kajol. However, the actor may have violated Twitter rules if he shared a legit number. Twitter had removed a post from director Anurag Kashyap after he shared contact details of the producer of Manmarziyaan.

On the work front, Kajol has started shooting for Taanaji while Kajol’s Helicopter Eela is set to release in October.

First Published: Sep 25, 2018 11:04 IST