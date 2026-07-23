Jhundan misleading Panth with alliance claim: Wadala

A day after senior leader Iqbal Singh Jhundan and 15 others from Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) announced their unconditional support to Shiromani Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), the party’s secretary general, Gurpartap Singh Wadala, said the organisation never authorised him to announce an alliance with any political faction. Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) secretary general Gurpartap Singh Wadala,

“By making such an announcement, Jhundan is misleading the Panth and Punjab for narrow political interests,” Wadala said.

He said Jhundan was free to join any political party if he disagreed with the organisation’s ideology or policies, but had no authority to announce an alliance on its behalf. “Without forming a separate party, announcing an alliance with another political faction amounts to deceiving both his own organisation and the political group he has chosen to support,” he said.

Questioning the motives behind the move, Wadala said that if Jhundan and his associates truly had no political ambitions, they should have focused on strengthening the Panthic political platform instead of distancing themselves from it. “The leaders had failed to build the party organisation in their respective districts or engage with grassroots workers despite being entrusted with key responsibilities. This is nothing short of a betrayal,” he said.

Reiterating the party’s commitment to Panthic unity, Wadala said the Akali Dal (Punar Surjit) had consistently worked towards uniting Panthic forces under the guidance of Akal Takht. He credited former Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh’s efforts with bringing several Panthic groups together and alleged that those now advocating unity had, in reality, contributed to divisions within the Panthic movement.

Senior leaders Sucha Singh Chhotepur, Gobind Singh Longowal, Gaganjit Singh Barnala, Karnail Singh Peer Mohammad, Gurjit Singh Talwandi, Jagjit Singh Kohli and other party functionaries were present at the press conference.