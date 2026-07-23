Greater Noida Metro Corridor given approval from central body

The 8.4km Greater Noida West Metro corridor moved a step closer to execution on Wednesday after the Union government’s Public Investment Board (PIB) cleared the project, with the proposal now set to be placed before the Union cabinet for final approval, officials of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) said. The elevated corridor, which will connect Sector 61 with Greater Noida West Sector 4, will have five stations and is expected to improve connectivity for residents of Greater Noida West. (HT Archive)

The elevated corridor, which will connect Sector 61 with Greater Noida West Sector 4, will have five stations and is expected to improve connectivity for residents of Greater Noida West, many of whom currently rely on road transport through the congested Gaur Chowk intersection. Officials said the PIB’s formal minutes are expected within a week, after which the proposal will be sent to the Union cabinet.

NMRC general manager (projects) Pradeep Yadav said the PIB meeting was successful and the board was expected to circulate its minutes within a week. “Once we receive the minutes, the proposal will be sent to the Union cabinet for final approval,” he told media persons on Wednesday.

The PIB examines the financial viability, funding pattern, ridership projections and cost-benefit analysis of major public infrastructure projects before they are placed before the Union cabinet. Officials said the board raised no objections during Wednesday’s meeting, paving the way for the next stage of approvals.

The corridor, estimated to cost nearly ₹2,000 crore, is expected to be completed in four years after construction begins, officials said.

According to NMRC, the corridor will have stations at Sectors 61, 70, 122, 123 and Greater Noida West Sector 4 (Gaur Chowk).

The proposal is a revised version of the original plan for an 18km Metro corridor linking Delhi Metro’s Sector 61 station with Knowledge Park -5 in Greater Noida via Greater Noida West. While the Uttar Pradesh government approved the original alignment in 2024, the ministry of housing and urban affairs withheld its approval pending a decision on the proposed Ghaziabad-Jewar Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor through Greater Noida West. NMRC subsequently revised the detailed project report.

Deepti Singh, a resident of Gaur City, welcomed the latest development but said residents wanted construction to begin without further delay.

“A large population lives in Greater Noida West and the existing public transport system is inadequate. We have heard announcements about the project earlier too, but it kept getting delayed. We hope construction starts at the earliest now,” she said.

The Centre recently approved the Aqua Line extension from Sector 142 to Botanical Garden and the Depot-Boraki corridor. NMRC is currently in the process of appointing developers for both projects.