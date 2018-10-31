Have Kajol and Ajay Devgn purchased a plush apartment in Singapore for daughter Nysa?

Looks like Bollywood stars are done with buying property in the Gulf region and are looking elsewhere. Kajol and Ajay Devgn have reportedly purchased a plush new apartment in Singapore. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the apartment is meant for their 15-year-old daughter Nysa, who is studying at the prestigious United World College of South East Asia in the city state.

The couple was in Singapore, scouting for a decent accommodation for her and has found one on Orchard Road, one of the most expensive real estates in Singapore. According to the report, the university has a boarding facility but Nysa, being a quiet sort of a person, prefers staying on her own. She is expected to move into the apartment by January next year.

The celebrity couple often shares pictures of their children on their social media handles. Both are fastidious as parents; while Ajay is indulgent, Kajol is the strict one. In an earlier interview, she had revealed that in their home, she is the bad cop while Ajay plays the good cop. Kajol had also said that she has done her best to bring up her children as normally as possible. According to Ajay’s co-star in many movies, Ileana D’Cruz, the Golmaal actor is obsessed with his kids.

Kajol just saw the release of her film Helicopter Eela, which sadly sank at the box office without a trace. Ajay too is busy with his many projects, including Turram Khan and Taanaji - The Unsung Hero.

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 09:33 IST