Raid: Ajay Devgn is obsessed with his kids, says Ileana D’Cruz

Ileana D’Cruz says her Raid co-star actor Ajay Devgn is a massive family and is obsessed with his children -- Nysa and Yug.

Talking about Ajay, Ileana said, “He is a very easy going person. When you are working with actors who are secure, who have nothing really to prove, it gets a lot easier working with them. You don’t have to deal with insecurities of any sort and Ajay is that kind of person.”

Read: Baaghi 2 movie review: Goa bears Tiger Shroff’s wrath and so do we

Ileana said that Ajay is “incredibily decent”. “He’s a massive family man. he’s obsessed with his kids, which is very lovely. He’s really a positive person. When you are working with like minded people then there are no pretences. So, it’s nice working with him,” she added.

Raid, based on a true story about money laundering, is directed by Rajkumar Gupta.