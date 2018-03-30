 Raid: Ajay Devgn is obsessed with his kids, says Ileana D’Cruz | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Raid: Ajay Devgn is obsessed with his kids, says Ileana D’Cruz

Raid, based on a true story about money laundering, is directed by Rajkumar Gupta.

bollywood Updated: Mar 30, 2018 18:51 IST
Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz have worked together in films like Baadshaho and Raid.
Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz have worked together in films like Baadshaho and Raid.

Ileana D’Cruz says her Raid co-star actor Ajay Devgn is a massive family and is obsessed with his children -- Nysa and Yug.

Talking about Ajay, Ileana said, “He is a very easy going person. When you are working with actors who are secure, who have nothing really to prove, it gets a lot easier working with them. You don’t have to deal with insecurities of any sort and Ajay is that kind of person.”

Ileana said that Ajay is “incredibily decent”. “He’s a massive family man. he’s obsessed with his kids, which is very lovely. He’s really a positive person. When you are working with like minded people then there are no pretences. So, it’s nice working with him,” she added.

Raid, based on a true story about money laundering, is directed by Rajkumar Gupta.

