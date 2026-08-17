Siri could reportedly come to HomePod as Apple plans a bigger smart home push
Siri could reportedly come to HomePod as Apple prepares new smart home devices, including an updated HomePod mini, Apple TV and smart display.
Updated on: Aug 17, 2026, 14:45:50 IST
You may be interested in
Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) | Smart speaker with vibrant sound, Motion Detection, Temperature Sensor, Alexa and Bluetooth| Blue
- Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) | Smart speaker with vibrant sound
- Motion Detection
- Temperature Sensor
₹5,499
Check Details
22% OFF
Marshall Kilburn II 36W Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Black & Brass
- Marshall Kilburn II 36W Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Black & Brass
₹24,999₹31,999
Check Details
79% OFF
Premium Stand for HomePod Mini | Minimalist Speaker Holder with Cable Management and Anti-Slip Legs, Black, 1
- Premium Stand for HomePod Mini | Minimalist Speaker Holder with Cable Management and Anti-Slip Legs
- Black
- 1
₹399₹1,899
Check Details
53% OFF
Foso Wall Mount for Apple Mini Pod, Alexa Echo Dot 3rd, 4th Gen with & Without LED Clock, Google Nest Mini Speaker Stand Holder for SmartSpeakers, Built-in Cable Management (Speaker not Included)
- Foso Wall Mount for Apple Mini Pod
- Alexa Echo Dot 3rd
- 4th Gen with & Without LED Clock
₹4,74,.05₹999
Check Details
70% OFF
Real Wood Stand for Homepod 2nd gen (2023 Released), Wooden Holder with Metal Frame for Better Sound,Sturdy Stable Mount with Anti-Slip Protects Apple Home pod 2nd Smart Speaker (Walnut)
- Real Wood Stand for Homepod 2nd gen (2023 Released)
- Wooden Holder with Metal Frame for Better Sound
- Sturdy Stable Mount with Anti-Slip Protects Apple Home pod 2nd Smart Speaker (Walnut)
₹41,82,.05₹13,865
Check Details