CM Yogi hails women’s role in history at Greater Noida event

Greater Noida: Uttar Pradesh chief minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath on Sunday appreciated the key role women have played in Indian history for centuries. On the occasion, he also announced that three women-only PAC battalions would be named after women warriors associated with the 1857 uprising - Rani Avantibai Lodhi, Uda Devi and Jhalkari Bai. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Addressing the concluding session of a two-day Prerna Vimarsh 2026 event, organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh at the Gautam Buddha University, the CM spoke on the theme “Prerna Vimarsh - Naari Samman, Yuva Swabhiman” (respect for women, pride of youth).

Highlighting women’s role in Indian history for centuries, CM Adityanath cited various legendary women including 16th-century Rajput princess and Bhakti poet Meera Bai, Rani Lakshmibai, Sati Anasuya, and ancient philosophers Maitreyi and Gargi.

On the occasion, he also announced that three women-only PAC battalions would be named after women warriors associated with the 1857 uprising - Rani Avantibai Lodhi, Uda Devi and Jhalkari Bai.

“History has forgotten them but we have not. This will further give strength to our women police personnel,” Adityanath said.

He also underlined the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government’s various initiatives for women empowerment, especially the “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” (related to girl child’s protection and education).

The CM said that under the “Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana”, the government provides financial assistance to eligible pregnant and lactating women. The scheme allows eligible beneficiaries to receive ₹5,000 for the first child.

He also referred to the “Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana”, which allows eligible girls to receive financial assistance since birth to getting higher education in different stages.

Adityanath also said that the BJP government had provided LPG connections to 12 crore (120 million) people. “We do not ask beneficiaries their castes and religion while giving these benefits. But some people always try to malign the country’s image,” he said.

On employment, Adityanath said the BJP government had provided government jobs to 950,000 people in the last nine years. He also said the MSMEs in U.P had been linked with technology and expanded as a result. “Uttar Pradesh’s 96 lakh units provide 3 crore employments. Earlier, UP was called a Bimaru state, which has changed to a revenue-surplus state now,” he said.

On Sunday, the CM also reviewed preparations for the upcoming UP International Trade Show in Greater Noida.

Meanwhile, the also paid his tributes to Satyvati Mishra, the wife of senior BJP leader Kalraj Mishra, on her demise in Noida’s Sector 51. She passed away earlier this month.