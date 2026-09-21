ATLANTA — Bryce Young threw for 287 yards and three touchdowns, including two to Darren Waller, Carolina's Devin Lloyd returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown and the Panthers routed the short-handed Atlanta Falcons 34-3 on Sunday. Young throws 3 TD passes, including 2 to Waller, as Panthers dominate short-handed Falcons 34-3

The Panthers earned their fourth straight win in the NFC South rivalry. Young completed 23 of 36 passes as he improved to 5-1 against the Falcons. He set a franchise record with 448 yards passing in a 30-27 overtime win to cap last season's sweep.

With fill-in starter Cooper Rush at quarterback, the Falcons had more offensive woes following their 20-13 opening loss at Pittsburgh last week. Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa again were inactive.

Rush completed 10 of 17 passes for 86 yards with two interceptions and also lost a fumble.

Rush's struggles from his very first snap were so dramatic that some Falcons fans were booing six minutes into the game. He lost a fumble on a 9-yard run to open the game. Atlanta’s second possession ended when Rush’s pass intended for Bijan Robinson was intercepted by linebacker Bobby Okereke.

Rush was replaced by undrafted rookie Jack Strand late in the third quarter, prompting an ovation from Falcons fans. Strand's first possession ended badly as his pass for Jahan Dotson was intercepted by Lloyd and returned 16 yards for a touchdown. Strand lost a fumbled snap on his final possession.

One week after a 59-37 loss to Chicago left Carolina's defense with franchise records for points and rushing touchdowns allowed, the Panthers gave up only 286 yards, including 72 rushing yards by Robinson. The Falcons' only points came on Nick Folk's 41-yard field goal.

Young ended the first half with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Waller for a 20-3 halftime lead.

Panthers: at Cleveland next Sunday.

Falcons: at Green Bay on Thursday night.

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