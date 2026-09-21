Tampa weather update: When will Buccaneers vs Browns resume after lightning delay? Latest from Raymond James Stadium

Update (4:48 p.m. EDT): According to journalist Aileen Hnatiuk, there is a chance the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers could resume play within the next 20 minutes. A weather alert is displayed in the Cleveland Browns game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Getty Images via AFP) The game was suspended with two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter after lightning moved into the Tampa area.

Initial report: The Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still in a lightning delay at Raymond James Stadium, with two minutes left in the fourth quarter. Play was stopped after lightning moved into the Tampa area, sending players and fans to shelter. The game kicked off at 1 p.m. ET. When will Browns vs Buccaneers resume? There is no official restart time yet. The game is currently listed as suspended rather than completed.

Deep Dive What protocol is followed during a lightning delay in NFL games? Why was the Buccaneers vs Browns game suspended? What conditions need to be met for the Buccaneers vs Browns game to resume?

Under NFL safety procedures, play cannot resume until the lightning threat has passed. Officials typically require a waiting period after the last detected strike, and any new lightning can reset that clock. Once the all-clear is given, players will also need time to return to the field and warm up. What happens next? The teams will return once conditions are considered safe and finish the final two minutes. The Browns currently lead 23-19, but Tampa Bay has the ball and remains within reach of a comeback. Fans seek shelter at Raymond James Stadium Photos and videos from the stadium show fans being directed to shelter as the weather moved through the area. The delay came as thunderstorms brought heavy rain and frequent lightning to Tampa.