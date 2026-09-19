Parts of Marathwada receive rain after dry spell; five killed in lightning strikes

Several parts of Marathwada received heavy rainfall after a prolonged dry spell, with 31 revenue circles across five districts recording more than 65 mm of rainfall in a single day on Thursday, lasting through early Friday morning. However, five people including a couple were killed in two separate lightning strikes in rural parts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district; officials said on Friday. The region has so far received 423.3 mm or 62.3% of its expected rainfall, leaving a deficit of 37.3%; the report said. (HT)

Heavy rainfall of more than 65 mm was recorded in 31 revenue circles across Beed, Latur, Nanded, Parbhani and Hingoli districts. The highest rainfall of 126 mm was recorded in the Zari revenue circle in Parbhani district; followed by Sirsala in Parli tehsil of Beed (112.5 mm); and Pedgaon in Parbhani (111.5 mm); according to a report from the divisional commissioner’s office.

All eight districts of Marathwada received rainfall on Thursday, with the district-wise average ranging from 5.4 mm to 41.8 mm. The showers brought some relief to the region after a protracted dry spell although the overall monsoon rainfall remains below normal. Marathwada normally receives 679.5 mm of rainfall during the monsoon season. The region has so far received 423.3 mm or 62.3% of its expected rainfall, leaving a deficit of 37.3%; the report said.

Meanwhile, in Wahulkheda village in Kannad tehsil of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, three people were killed when lightning struck a tree under which they had taken refuge from the rain; officials said. The deceased have been identified as Hamida Sayyed, Tasleem Sayyed and Almira Sayyed. Three others — Hafiz Sayyed, Anisa Sayyed and Farzana Sayyed — were injured, and are undergoing treatment.

In another incident at Dahigaon in Sillod tehsil, farmer Manohar Dudhe and his wife Parvatabai were killed when lightning struck the hut in which they had taken shelter during the downpour. Their son, Pandharinath Dudhe, was injured and is undergoing treatment.

Parts of Solapur district also received rainfall on Thursday, with Man and Sangola being among the areas reporting showers. The rainfall brought temporary relief to parts of the drought-prone district, where several areas have been experiencing a prolonged dry spell.