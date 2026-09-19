OPD at AIIMS Rewari to start in Nov: Health minister

The outpatient department (OPD) at the under-construction All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rewari is scheduled to commence operations by November, Haryana health, medical education and ayush minister Arti Singh Rao announced on Friday. The minister confirmed that teaching faculty are already in place. (HT)

Speaking at a programme held at the AIIMS site on Seva Diwas, Rao stated that admissions for 50 MBBS seats will also begin from the current academic session starting October 1, following discussions with AIIMS director DN Sharma and health officials.

The minister confirmed that teaching faculty are already in place. Once fully operational, the institute is designed to house 750 beds and eventually expand to 100 MBBS seats.

Rao also acknowledged a representation from Majra village farmers requesting that the facility be named “AIIMS Majra” instead of AIIMS Rewari, assuring them that the memorandum would be forwarded through Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh.

NCISM clears 100 BAMS seats

Baba Khetanath Government Ayurvedic College and Hospital at Patikara has secured approval to admit students to 100 undergraduate BAMS seats for the 2026–27 academic session.

The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) issued the approval on September 17. The decision enables the institution to commence admissions immediately, sparing local students the necessity of travelling outside the region.

“Strengthening quality medical education alongside healthcare infrastructure in Haryana remains a top government priority,” Rao said, adding that the approval will generate new academic avenues and strengthen traditional medical training.