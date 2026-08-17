Tablet or laptop? The better choice depends on how you work, relax and use your device

Your workload decides the winner, with tablets favouring simplicity and laptops offering greater flexibility for demanding tasks. Get your new Laptop at ₹ 5,000/month Check Eligibility → Choosing between a tablet and a laptop has become less straightforward as tablets have become more capable. Both types of device can be used for work, entertainment and everyday tasks, but they offer different experiences. The differences become more noticeable when you use either device as your main computer. Factors such as how you work, where you use the device and what you expect from it can all shape that experience. A tablet may feel very different from a laptop, even when both have similar screen sizes and enough power for everyday tasks. This article looks at the two device categories across work and entertainment, focusing on what actually changes when you choose one over the other.

Portability: Tablets Are Easier to Carry Portability is one of the main advantages of a tablet. A large-screen model can offer a display comparable to a laptop’s while weighing much less. The OnePlus Pad 4, for example, weighs 672g and has a 13.2-inch display. That makes it easier to carry between rooms, take to meetings, or use away from a desk.

A laptop is portable too, but its keyboard, trackpad and larger body add to its overall weight. The difference becomes more noticeable when you carry the device for several hours. Adding a keyboard or mouse to a tablet increases its weight and cost, but the overall setup can still be lighter than a laptop. The trade-off is that you have to buy and carry those accessories separately.

Entertainment: Both Can Be Good Laptops remain excellent for watching movies and YouTube videos, so a tablet does not necessarily offer a better entertainment experience.

Many tablets priced above ₹30,000 come with stereo speakers, while some offer quad-speaker setups. Despite their slim designs, brands such as Apple, OnePlus and Xiaomi make good use of the available space to deliver fuller audio. Their large displays are also well suited to movies and streaming, with sharp panels, vibrant colours and high refresh rates.

Some tablets also offer features that are less common on laptops. The Xiaomi Pad 8, for example, has a Nano Texture display that helps reduce reflections and glare. This type of finish is usually found on more expensive laptops.

Laptops still have their own advantages. They make it easier to access desktop streaming services, browser-based content and other web platforms. Premium laptops such as MacBooks also have stronger speaker systems, which can deliver fuller, more detailed sound than many tablets. They also offer more flexibility when switching between entertainment and other tasks. A tablet works well for casual viewing, while a laptop remains useful if you want one device to handle a wider range of tasks.

Battery Life: Tablets Can Be Efficient Battery life depends on the processor, display, software and workload, so there is no clear winner between tablets and laptops. However, tablets can make a lot of sense for people whose work mainly involves writing, browsing, reading, spreadsheets and video calls. These tasks do not usually put sustained pressure on the processor.

Newer tablets combine efficient processors with large batteries. Chips such as Apple's M4 and Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 can handle these workloads without using too much power. When paired with a 9,000mAh or larger battery, they can provide long runtimes during lighter workloads.

The OnePlus Pad 4, for example, uses a 13,380mAh battery and supports 80W charging.

Laptops can also offer excellent battery life. MacBooks with M-series processors are a good example, while Windows laptops using efficient Intel Core Ultra or Qualcomm Snapdragon X processors can also last through a workday. The difference is that these laptops are often more expensive.

For light work, a tablet can therefore provide the battery life needed for a full workday without requiring frequent charging. With heavier tasks such as gaming, video editing or rendering, however, battery life depends more on the workload than on the type of device.