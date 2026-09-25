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2026 Delhi EV policy attracts over 5,600 applications for incentives

The maximum number of incentive applications under the 2026 Delhi EV Policy came in the electric two-wheeler category.

Published on: Sep 25, 2026, 08:38:56 IST
By Mainak Das
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Delhi government has received 5,678 applications for incentives under the new EV policy. The Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026 that was implemented on July 1 this year, has attracted 5,678 applications for incentives so far. Among the total applications received, as many as 1,664 have been processed, and 4.8 crore have been disbursed by the government under different incentive categories.

The maximum number of incentive applications under the new Delhi EV Policy came in the electric two-wheeler category.
The maximum number of incentive applications under the new Delhi EV Policy came in the electric two-wheeler category.

The maximum number of incentive applications came in the electric two-wheeler category, PTI has quoted a government official saying this. A total of 1,678 beneficiaries among the total applications processed were in the electric two-wheeler category. Among the total applications for incentives, as many as 5,621 are for two-wheelers, revealed government data. A total of 4.6 crore was disbursed in this segment, among the total disbursement of 4.8 crore under the different categories. "The remaining 4,014 applications are under process," a government official reportedly said.

Under the 2026 Delhi EV Policy, two-wheelers are eligible for an incentive of up to 30,000 in the first year. The amount will be reduced to 20,000 in the second year of the policy implementation, while in the third year, the incentive amount will be further reduced to 10,000. For the electric three-wheelers, the incentive is 50,000 in the first year, 40,000 in the second year, and 30,000 in the third year. The electric car buyers benefit from a 100% waiver on road tax and registration for models that are priced up to 30 lakh, under this policy.

Beyond these incentives to drive up customer demand, the 2026 Delhi EV Policy offers a 1 lakh scrapping incentive for eligible BS-IV or older passenger vehicles. BS-IV or older two-wheelers are eligible to receive a 10,000 scrapping incentive when purchasing a new electric vehicle. The report further stated that 41 new electric vehicle buyers have received incentives for scrapping their old vehicles and buying the new EV.

  • Mainak Das
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mainak Das

    Working as a journalist and content producer with over 15 years of experience in both print and web media. Passion for cars started with collecting die-cast models in childhood and lately, that converted into writing about cars and all other types of automobiles. Enthusiastic about new technologies being introduced to the world of automobiles.Read More

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