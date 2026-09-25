Asian Games 2026 Full India Results (Updated LIVE) Day 7: Shooting brings IND's second gold, follows it with silver
Asian Games 2026 Day 7: Kamaljeet and Suruchi delivered under pressure in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event, holding their nerve to bag gold for India.
The seventh day at the 2026 Asian Games got off to an ideal start for India, with the contingent adding to its medal tally across table tennis, squash and shooting. Manush Shah and Divya Chitale secured a medal after reaching the semifinal of the mixed team event, keeping India’s strong run in the sport going. In squash, Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar also assured themselves of a medal in the mixed doubles event after beating the Philippines’ David Pelino and Jemyca Aribado to book their place in the semifinals on Friday. The biggest moment, however, came in shooting, where India finally ended the wait for its second gold medal of the Games. Kamaljeet and Suruchi delivered under pressure in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event, holding their nerve to finish on top and give India an early gold on Day 7. It was exactly the kind of start India would have wanted.
Here's the full list of results for India on Day 7 at the Asian Games:
Shooting
Kamaljeet and Suruchi Inder Singh finished first in the 10m air pistol mixed team qualification, putting India in a strong position. They went on to win the GOLD.
APS Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil, Niraj Kumar in men's 50m rifle 3 positions win Silver in the team event.
Table Tennis
Diya Chitale and Manush Shah beat Hong Kong’s Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem in the mixed doubles quarterfinals to confirm a medal for India.
Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade lost to China’s Lin Shidong and Kuai Man in the mixed doubles quarterfinals.
Squash
Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar beat the Philippines’ David Pelino and Jemyca Aribado in the mixed doubles quarterfinals to assure India of a medal.
Badminton
Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto beat Maldives’ Aminath Abdul Razzaq and Nibal Ahmed in the mixed doubles first round.
Canoe Sprint
Prohit Baroi and Prasanna Kumar finished fifth in semifinal 1 of the men’s kayak double 500m event and will compete in Final B.
Fencing
Aditya, Hemash Singh, Tejas Patil and Sachin lost to Hong Kong in the men’s team foil round of 16.
Hockey
India registered a 3- 1 win over Japan in the women's Pool B match.
Canoe Sprint
Megha Pradeep and Neha Leichonbam finished fourth in semifinal 1 of the women’s canoe double 500m event and were eliminated.
Swimming
Rishabh Das finished fourth and Utkarsh Patil ninth overall in the men’s 200m backstroke heats, with both progressing to the final.
Dhanush Suresh finished seventh in his heat and 21st overall in the men’s 50m breaststroke, missing out on a place in the final.
Aneesh Sunil finished 17th and Dhakshan Shashikumar 18th in the men’s 400m freestyle heats, ending their campaign in the event.
Athletics
Anamika Aneesh finished sixth and Pooja tenth in the women’s heptathlon long jump. They remain seventh and ninth, respectively, in the overall standings.
Fencing
Anupriya, Mitva Chaudhari, Tanishka Khatri and Yashkeerat Kaur lost to Uzbekistan in the women’s epee team round of 16.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.Read More