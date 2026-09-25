Asian Games 2026: India pass Japan test with flying colours

Operating as a cohesive unit, India set the tempo from the opening whistle and dictated the flow of the match. The forward line found immediate success when Lalremsiami (5th minute) breached the Japanese defence, putting India ahead 1-0.

After embarking on a ruthless scoring spree in their opening fixtures—hammering Uzbekistan 19-0, Indonesia 17-1 and Thailand 20-1—world No. 8 India demonstrated that they can pivot seamlessly from sheer attacking firepower to structured, tactical dominance against a formidable Asian rival.

The Indian women's hockey team passed its first significant test of the Asian Games with flying colours, registering a comprehensive 3-1 victory over world No.11 Japan.

Who were the goal scorers for India in the match against Japan?

Who were the goal scorers for India in the match against Japan?

What factors contributed to India's dominance in their match against Japan?

What factors contributed to India's dominance in their match against Japan?

How did India perform against Japan in the Asian Games 2026 women's hockey match?

How did India perform against Japan in the Asian Games 2026 women's hockey match?

Maintaining a firm grip on the proceedings with an imposing 58% possession, India methodically controlled the game's rhythm.

As the first half drew to a close, Ishika — who was consistently impressive throughout the Pool B match with her relentless running with the ball and crisp passing — doubled the advantage to 2-0 in the 30th minute, finding the net mere seconds before the half-time hooter sounded.

The hallmark of India’s performance on Friday was a rock-solid structural foundation, anchored by a consistent midfield. This midfield worked tirelessly, simultaneously fuelling the forward attacks while rapidly stepping back to shield the defence.

India's territorial control was most evident in the third quarter, during which goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam barely had to touch the ball. It was in this dominant phase that veteran striker Navneet Kaur showcased her experience to make it 3-0.

Demonstrating immense patience and exceptional peripheral vision, Navneet waited for the perfect moment before craftily scooping the ball towards the far post. Her highly intelligent play underscored the growing confidence, elevated team spirit and joy the team is currently experiencing on the turf, vital ingredients for a squad looking to conquer the continent.

While India dictated terms, earning six penalty corners (PC) and converting one, they also displayed notable tactical shifts. Navneet took the lion's share of PC shots over primary specialist Deepika Sehrawat, adding a different dimension to the battery.

The forward line buzzed with energy, though the coaching staff will note areas for refinement. Young talent Sunelita Toppo exhibited immense promise and potential on the ball, but slight moments of indecision meant India left a couple of potential goals unrewarded.

Refusing to quietly fade away, Japan mounted a spirited fightback at the start of the fourth quarter. Shiho Kobayakawa executed a brilliant reverse shot to beat veteran goalkeeper Savita Punia, who had seamlessly replaced Bichu for the final 15 minutes.

The goal injected sudden urgency into the Japanese ranks. Shiho continued to threaten the circle, firing another dangerous shot that forced a spectacular, reflex save from Savita. Although Japan managed to earn a PC in the dying stages to mount pressure, the Indian rushers were fearless and perfectly organised, cleanly shutting down the threat to preserve their hard-fought two-goal cushion.

Ultimately, this encounter was never going to feature a massive glut of goals. Instead, it was a mature and commanding victory over one of the best teams in the tournament, proving that India has the structural discipline and tactical intelligence to back up its attacking flair.

India play their final group fixture against Singapore on Sunday.