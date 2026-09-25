Mumbai, Ganesh idol immersion processions began across Mumbai on Friday morning amid chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya" and the rhythmic beats of dhol-tasha, as devotees prepared to bid an emotional farewell to Lord Ganesha on the final day of the festival. Ganesh immersion processions begin across Mumbai amid chants, dhol-tasha beats

After traditional puja and aarti in the presence of large numbers of devotees at 'sarvajanik' Ganesh pandals, immersion processions of several prominent mandals began with energetic chants, traditional music and showers of gulal and flower petals. Several other processions are scheduled to begin later in the day.

The 12-day Ganpati festival culminates on Anant Chaturdashi, when devotees bid farewell to the deity by immersing idols in natural water bodies or artificial ponds.

The day witnesses colourful and vibrant processions across Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, with celebrations often continuing until late Friday night and into the early hours of the next day.

A large number of devotees, including women and children, gathered along roads in the Lalbaug area to watch the colourful immersion processions and 'pushpavrushti' and soak in the festive atmosphere.

People from across Mumbai and other parts of the country throng Lalbaug during Ganeshotsav to visit pandals such as the famous Lalbaugcha Raja.

Several processions were accompanied by traditional dhol-tasha troupes, while devotees danced and chanted devotional slogans as they proceeded towards Girgaon Chowpatty, one of the city's major immersion locations, and other sites.

The Mumbai police and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation have made elaborate arrangements to facilitate idol immersions.

More than 24,000 police personnel will be on duty during the day to regulate traffic and ensure the smooth movement of processions, while the BMC has deployed 25,000 staffers, officials said.

The civic body has made arrangements for artificial ponds, lifeguards, ambulances, medical teams, cranes and other emergency services.

The authorities have appealed to devotees to follow safety guidelines, use designated immersion points and cooperate with police and civic personnel during the processions.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.