Bharat box office day 4: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif film eyes massive total, earns estimated Rs 118 cr

Actor Salman Khan’s Bharat entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club. According to a Box Office India report, the film is estimated to make Rs 118 crore nett at the end of day 4.

The report adds that the film will show a growth of about 20-25% and make about Rs 25-26 crore nett on Sunday. On Saturday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted to say that the at tne end of day 3 the film had already made Rs 95.50 crore. He wrote: #Bharat maintains a grip on Day 3 [Fri]... Mass circuits remain strong, while some circuits faced normal decline after #Eid festivities... Should witness an upturn on Day 4 [Sat] and 5 [Sun]... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr. Total: ₹ 95.50 cr. India biz.”

#Bharat maintains a grip on Day 3 [Fri]... Mass circuits remain strong, while some circuits faced normal decline after #Eid festivities... Should witness an upturn on Day 4 [Sat] and 5 [Sun]... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr. Total: ₹ 95.50 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 8, 2019

As #Bharat cruises past ₹ 💯 cr mark today [Day 4], Salman Khan sets another benchmark: Highest number of films in ₹ 💯 cr+ Club... The tally rises to 14 with #Bharat... Breakup:

⭐️ ₹ 300 cr: 3

⭐️ ₹ 200 cr: 2

⭐️ ₹ 100 cr: 9

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 8, 2019

He continued that if the trend continued, the film would end up in the Rs 100 club soon. He wrote: “As #Bharat cruises past ₹ 💯 cr mark today [Day 4], Salman Khan sets another benchmark: Highest number of films in ₹ 💯 cr+ Club... The tally rises to 14 with #Bharat... Breakup: ₹ 300 cr: 3 ₹ 200 cr: 2 ₹ 100 cr: 9 India biz.”

Earlier, in just two days, the film had already made Rs 73.30 crore. Taran had shared the box office collection and noted that multiplexes saw a normal decline, while the film’s evening and night shows witnessed a high occupancy, especially in single screen cinemas. The film saw a bumper opening and minted Rs 42.30 crore on its first day. The numbers showed a slight dip owing to a working weekday. The movie minted Rs 31 crore on its second day.

Also read: After Priyanka Chopra gets trolled for wearing sari without a blouse, designer Tarun Tahiliani speaks in her defence, calls it ‘a global statement’

Taran had earlier shared that the film’s opening day collection has surpassed that of all Salman’s hit films including Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 34.10 crore), Sultan (Rs 36.54 crore) and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs 40.35 crore). He also noted that despite the tough competition from India vs South Africa World Cup match on Wednesday, Bharat emerged as a winner at the box office. He also shared that the film is among the year’s biggest openers followed by Gully Boy, Total Dhamaal, Kalank and Kesari.

Bharat also features Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Nora Fatehi and Sonali Kulkarni. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bharat is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie An Ode To My Father.

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 09, 2019 10:32 IST