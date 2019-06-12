Bharat box office day 7 estimates: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif’s film continues on downward spiral, eyes Rs 175 cr first week

Salman Khan’s latest film, Bharat, witnessed a fall on Tuesday at the box office, as it reportedly earned Rs 7.75 crore on its seventh day of the release. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film saw a major dip on Monday and collected Rs 9 crore, after an extended weekend that spanned five days.

A Box Office India report claimed that Bharat will conclude its first week with Rs 173 crore, while trade analyst Taran Adarsh is predicting a total of Rs 175 crore. The second week’s collections are likely to take a hit as India is set to take on Pakistan in the ongoing cricket World Cup.

Earlier, Adarsh had tweeted that Bharat was standing strong at the box office, despite the World Cup. “#Bharat eyes ₹ 175 cr+ in its *extended* Week 1... Wed 42.30 cr, Thu 31 cr, Fri 22.20 cr, Sat 26.70 cr, Sun 27.90 cr, Mon 9.20 cr. Total: ₹ 159.30 cr. India biz... The crucial World Cup cricket match [#INDvPAK #CWC19] will make a big dent in biz on coming Sun.”

#Bharat had a solid *extended* opening weekend... Thunderous Day 1 and 2 [#Eid festivities]... Maintained consistency from Day 3 to 5 [₹ 20 cr+ on all days]... Two crucial cricket matches #CWC19 - on Wed [#INDvSA] and Sun [#INDvAUS] - made a significant dent in biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 10, 2019

Adarsh continued, “Bharat dips, after a long, rich weekend... Will have to speed up on remaining weekdays (Tue to Thu) and also in Weekend 2... Now second highest grosser of 2019, after crossing lifetime biz of Kesari and Total Dhamaal in 6 days.” Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani and Nora Fatehi in pivotal roles.

While Bharat has not met the grand expectations of a Salman Khan film, it had already broken a few records. With an opening collection of Rs 42.30 crore, Bharat became the highest Bollywood opener of 2019, Salman Khan’s biggest opener, his biggest Eid opener and the second highest opener of 2019. It is also Salman’s 14th consecutive film to cross the Rs 100 crore mark.

An official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie Ode To My Father, Bharat hit theatres on Eid, June 5. The film opened to mixed reviews but Katrina has been appreciated for her performance in the film, She, too, has been calling her role of Kumud, Salman ‘s wife in the film, as one of her best.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 09:45 IST