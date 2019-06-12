Ananya Panday on being trolled: ‘You cannot take it too seriously or it gets in your head’

For modern-day actors, social media has become a part-and-parcel of their lives. And Ananya is no different. In fact, the youngster became a sensation on social media even before making her film debut [with Student of The Year 2], and she readily admits that the internet world has emerged as a powerful dimension now. “I think it’s a blessing that social media is such a big thing,” she says.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor says Mira Rajput brought along many house helps after wedding

The 19-year-old feels social media helps connect with the youth. “Today, we have a lot of young people, who has access to our pictures etc. They can directly see what we are up to. Also, I believe getting the youth on your side is extremely important, especially for someone like me since I am also a millennial and that age. That’s why I know that when I look up to someone, I follow them on Instagram, so that way, it’s [following on social media] a good thing,” she says.

Also read: Article 15 song Shuru Karein Kya is a new youth anthem. Watch

Likewise, Ananya is also aware that social media has its pros and cons. “For example, Instagram can be bad as well when you get trolled. But I think you need to take it positively and at the same time, not too seriously because it can get to your head. However, one should know that at the end of the day, you are here to act and that’s what people [actors] should be here for,” says the actor, adding that it was “very flattering” for her to know that “people were interested” in her even before her first film released.

Recently, Ananya Panday was embroiled in a controversy when a friend of hers from school went around telling people that the fact that Ananya had got admission in the University of Southern California (USC) was a lie. To prove that she had actually got admitted to Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism at USC, Ananya has now posted a picture on Instagram with all the valid documents. In the post, she wrote that the rumours about her “faking her admission are getting out of hand and it’s even more unfair and sad that my family and friends have to go through this”, and so she decided to post this picture.

“Personally, I am trying not to take any pressures right now and just be positive,” says Ananya, who is currently busy with her second film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. Besides her father, Chunky Panday, one of the calming factors has been her mother, Bhavna Panday.

“My mum has always brought the third perspective. She has seen my dad through his ups and downs and I feel that’s why she can give me the best advice because she has seen it all as a neutral person,” says the actor, adding that her mother has been an “extremely grounding factor and gives me reality check all the time. I don’t think I can live without my mum,” she concludes.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 08:35 IST