Article 15 song Shuru Karein Kya: SlowCheeta, Dee MC, Kaam Bhaari, Spitfire join Ayushmann Khurrana for new youth anthem

The angry rap song Shuru Karein Kya from Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film Article 15 is out and has a powerful message for those waiting for justice to prevail. The song is an impressive effort put together by rappers SlowCheeta, Dee MC (Deepa Unnikrishnan), Kaam Bhaari and Spitfire.

Shuru Karein Kya begins with the notes of Vaishnav Jan To Tene Kahiye before the rappers appear on the scene to lend their voice to new lyrics, in order to justify the current situation. Ayushmann, who plays a cop in the film, walks in amid burning frames.

It also shows glimpses of the dead bodies of two girls hanging from a tree, as shown in the film’s trailer. The viewers hailed the song for its theme. A user wrote, “This gave me goosebumps .. Truly a song this country need right now.” Another wrote, “Female voice part. Just won my heart.” Another comment read, “That girl line is real. Reality of india in this video.”

Slated for release later this month, Article 15 is based on the theme of social discrimination on the basis of caste, religion and sex which is prohibited under Article 15 of the Constitution.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Article 15 is inspired by the heinous Badaun rape incident where two teenage girls were gang-raped and murdered. It also stars Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Naser and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub. It is set to hit theatres on June 28.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 20:25 IST