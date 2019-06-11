After Amitabh Bachchan, Adnan Sami’s Twitter account hacked, profile pic changed to Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Hours after Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter account was hacked and restored, singer Adnan Sami’s Twitter account was taken over by hackers on Tuesday. The hackers changed his profile picture to that of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and uploaded their symbol of an eagle as the cover picture. His Twitter bio was also changed to ‘Ayyıldız Tim Love Pakistan’ along with emojis of the Turkish flag, Pakistani flag and a heart.

Adnan is a singer from Pakistan who was granted Indian citizenship in 2016. He now resides in India with wife Roya and daughter Medina. He often shares pictures of the little one on social media. Adnan had last tweeted about his flight experience two days ago.

Amitabh Bachchan’s account was also hacked by Ayyildiz Tim, who claims to be a Turkish hacker group on Monday night. Just like Adnan’s Twitter account, the actor’s profile picture was also replaced by a photo of Imran Khan. His bio was also changed to ‘Love Pakistan’ along with an emoji of the Turkish flag.

The hackers had tweeted on his account, “This is an important call to the whole world! We do condemn the irrespective behaviors of Iceland republic towards Turkish footballers. We speak softly but carry a big stick and inform you about the big Cyber attack here. As Ayyıldız Tim Turkish Cyber Army.”

The same group had previously hacked Twitter accounts of actors Shahid Kapoor and Anupam Kher, among others.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 18:13 IST