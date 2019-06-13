Tiger Shroff wishes rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani on her birthday with their dance video. Watch

Bharat actor Disha Patani is celebrating her birthday today and got a most special birthday message from rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. The two are regularly spotted on lunch and dinner dates but have always denied being in a relationship.

Tiger wished Disha with a dance video of the two and wrote, “Happy birthday D! @dishapatani.” The two can be seen rehearsing their Befikra dance number on a rooftop place. While Disha is in a white vest and capris, Tiger is in black casuals. The are seen in different costumes in the later part of the video.

Disha and Tiger were seen for the first time together on screen in Meet Bros’ single, Befikra.They then went on to star together in 2018 film, Baaghi 2 which turned out to be a hit.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, a Twitter user had asked her, “Why don’t you both accept your relationship? People love you both as a couple.” To this she replied, “I’ve been trying for so long, it’s been so many years and I’ve been trying to impress him. Now I’ve done this film Bharat where I’m doing all these stunts and I thought maybe he’ll get impressed but no luck. Yeah, we go to eat but that doesn’t mean he’s impressed, not like that like the crush impressed; but he likes everybody’s pictures like that. You must speak to him the next time. He’s shy and I’m shy so nobody’s breaking the ice.”

Disha’s recent release Bharat, starring Salman Khan as the lead, has turned out to be blockbuster. She plays a trapeze artist named Radha in the film and is also seen shaking a leg with Salman in their dance number, Slow Motion.

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 18:36 IST