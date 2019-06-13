Disha Patani trolled for dinner outing with Aaditya Thackeray, says ‘I don’t need to only befriend females’

Disha Patani’s career is on a roll, with one hit after another, but the actor recently had a tough time on social media. She was trolled ruthlessly after her pictures with Aaditya Thackeray, president of the Yuva Sena (the Shiv Sena’s youth wing), exiting a Juhu (Mumbai) restaurant after dinner, went viral. Amid several nasty comments, some took jibes at actor Tiger Shroff, her rumoured boyfriend. One user wrote, “Tiger zinda hai kya?” Another commented, “Real Tiger ke saath.”

Asked about this, Disha says, “You go on dinners and lunches with friends, what’s wrong? Everyone has friends who are male and female. You don’t choose friends on the basis of gender. I don’t need to only befriend females.”

This isn’t the first time Disha was spotted with Aaditya. In March, she was seen stepping out of a Bandra restaurant — where she’s been spotted on several occasions with Tiger — with the Shiv Sena chief’s son.

Disha agrees that actors are always under the radar. She adds, “I’ve chosen a profession in which I will be scrutinised. If people misjudge, I don’t care. I focus only on work.”

And this month has been great for her on the work front, as her latest film Bharat received a good response after its release last week. “I feel really good. I am very happy that people have accepted the film. It is a family film, a positive film and the response has put me in a very happy zone right now,” says the actor, who turns 26 today. “It is the best birthday present ever, what else do I need!” she adds.

Asked if there’s something special planned, Disha reveals she doesn’t like grand birthday parties as “suddenly there is so much attention and I am a little awkward about it”. But this year will be a quiet celebration quite by default, as she is shooting for her next film, Malang. “Since I have a working birthday, I might go out for lunch or something with my friends,” she says.

