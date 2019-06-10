Disha Patani dines with Aditya Thackeray, Malaika Arora and Janhvi Kapoor hit the gym. See pics
Several Bollywood celebrities including Disha Patani, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal and Mira Rajput were spotted in Mumbai recently.bollywood Updated: Jun 10, 2019 20:30 IST
It was a busy weekend and a busier Monday for Bollywood celebrities as most of them stuck to their fitness routines while some devoted their time to work or fun outings. Malaika Arora and sister Amrita Arora went to the gym together as per their regular exercise routine. While Malaika looked fit as ever in a vest and pair of shorts, Amrita was seen in black gymwear.
Varun Dhawan also worked out at the gym. He recently wrapped up the Dubai schedule of his upcoming film, Street Dancer 3D. The film is being directed by Remo D’Souza and also stars Shraddha Kapoor. It is set to release in January next year.
Janhvi Kapoor and Mira Rajput were spotted at their Pilates class whereas Zareen Khan was seen at her yoga class. Yami Gautam and Kunal Kemmu too, were seen post their gym session.
Actor Dia Mirza is set to make her web series debut with Kaafir. She was seen promoting the show with co-star Mohit Raina. The show will release on Zee5 on June 15. She recently produced a web series Mind the Malhotras along with husband Sahil Sangha.
Actor Sushmita Sen was seen at lunch outing with daughter Alisah and her friend in Khar. She recently celebrated 25 years of winning the Miss Universe title.
Disha Patani, too, was seen on a dinner outing with Aditya Thackeray. She was in a red crop top paired with a short denim skirt.
Some celebrities kept busy with their work assignments. Student of the Year 2 actor Tara Sutaria visited Matrix office in Bandra on Monday. Actor Kartik Aaryan was again seen at filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s office whereas Vicky Kaushal visited a dance class for rehearsals. He is currently working on the Sardar Udham Singh biopic and released the poster of his first horror film, Bhoot: Part One: The Haunted Ship, on Monday.
