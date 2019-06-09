Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday attend Sonam Kapoor’s birthday bash. See pics

Actor Sonam Kapoor celebrated her birthday on Sunday by hosting a special brunch for her industry friends and close family members. A host of big names from the industry descended at her residence. Birthday girl Sonam was seen in a silver combination cutting a cake and posing for the camera.

Sonam Kapoor cuts a cake.

Sonam poses for the camera.

Among some of the biggest names spotted at the bash were Karan Johar and Varun Dhawan. One of the most fancied couples of Bollywood — Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor — also made an appearance at the event. Malaika went traditional for the event, dressing up in a beautiful, floral printed cream silk saree and matching her look with a prominent mang tikka and a heavy choker. Arjun kept it casual in a pair of jeans and a shirt. Malaika smiled at the waiting cameramen and posed graciously before entering the premise.

Malaika Arora smiles looking at the waiting photographers.

Malaika Arora at Sonam Kapoor’s residence.

Malaika Arora poses for the camera.

Arjun Kapoor at Sonam’s home.

The young brigade of Bollywood was also spotted at the bash— actor Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in a an all-white short dress. Actor Ananya Panday, who made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 this year, came with friends, actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor and late Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi. Ananya kept up with summer fashion and came in a pair of white shorts and pink jacket, while Khushi wore a flowing and printed chiffon long dress.

Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor at the bash.

Khushi Kapoor at the party.

Ananya Panday outside Sonam Kapoor’s home.

Janhvi Kapoor reaches cousin Sonam’s home.

Karan Johar outside Sonam Kapoor’s house.

Karisma Kapoor snapped outside Sonam Kapoor’s residence.

Also seen at entering the premises were actor Karisma Kapoor, who came dressed in a red pant suit, and Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor , in a pair of distress jeans paired with a top. Sonam’s sister Rhea and designer Masaba Gupta also attended the birthday lunch and Rhea was seen in a bright red dress.

Late on Saturday, the Kapoor family, including dad Anil Kapoor, mother Sunita, sister Rhea and Sonam’s Anand Ahuja among other friends got together at Mumbai’s Leela hotel to ring in Sonam’s birthday. Pictures from the party were online too.

Varun Dhawan outside Sonam’s home.

Maheep Kapoor at the bash.

