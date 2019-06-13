Another reason why Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh are doing 83: ‘Finally a film where we don’t die in the end’

With Kabir Khan’s ’83, Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be seen together for the fifth time in a film; the couple has earlier done Sanjay Leela Bhanali’s Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Homi Adajania’s Finding Fanny. However, Ranveer is delighted that finally they are doing a film together in which they “don’t die in the end”.

Deepika will play Ranveer’s onscreen wife, Romi Dev, in the film where he is essaying the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. ’83 is based on India’s first win at the cricket World Cup in 1983.

Deepika announced the beginning of her shoot schedule for the film with, “& on to the next...Thank You @kabirkhankk for this incredible honour...! #RomiDev #Day1 @83thefilm @ranveersingh”. Ranveer had a wonderful response: “and this time we don’t die in the end! Yay!” he wrote on her post.

Ranveer and wife Deepika have previously featured in three Sanjay Leela Bhansali films – Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. All the three movies had a tragic ending with lead couple or one of them dying in the climax. In their first film together, Ram Leela Goliyon Ki Rasleela -- Bhansali’s desi version of Romeo and Juliet, Ranveer and Deepika shoot each other in the end while they die separately at the same time in Bajirao Mastani. Padmaavat, too, had Deepika committing suicide. Ranveer appeared in a cameo in Finding Fanny as Deepika’s dead husband.

Kabir Khan’s 83 chronicles the underdog victory of Indian cricket team in the 1983 World Cup. It is set to hit theatres on April 10, 2020. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Saaqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, actor Jiiva and Chirag Patil.

Speaking about her role in the film, Deepika recently said, “I am so glad that Kabir (director Kabir Khan) came to me with it. This happened a couple of months ago, when he was still casting the boys for the film. It’s just that I was busy with Chhapaak (her production debut, which wrapped up recently) and we were waiting for the right moment to make the announcement.”

After wrapping up the shooting schedule for Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, Deepika flew to London to shoot for her portion in ’83.

