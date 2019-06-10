Deepika Padukone on playing Ranveer Singh’s onscreen wife in 83: ‘This isn’t coming from a personal equation’

Actor Deepika Padukone has confirmed that she will indeed be a part of husband and actor Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film 83. While Ranveer will play ace cricketer Kapil Dev in the film, Deepika will play his wife Romi.

Talking to The Times of India, Deepika said, “I am so glad that Kabir (director Kabir Khan) came to me with it. This happened a couple of months ago, when he was still casting the boys for the film. It’s just that I was busy with Chhapaak (her production debut, which wrapped up recently) and we were waiting for the right moment to make the announcement.”

Based on India’s cricket World Cup win in England in 1983, the film will be Deepika and Ranveer’s first collaboration since 2018’s superhit Padmaavat and their wedding in November. Deepika said their dynamic as actors remain unchanged after marriage. “I can’t think of anyone else who could do justice to the role (of Kapil Dev), but if there was someone else playing him in the film, and not Ranveer, I would still do my part. This isn’t coming from a personal equation, but from my passion and enthusiasm for the film,” she said.

Talking about Romi, Deepika said that while very little is known about her, her family has been friends with the Devs for years. “There isn’t a lot of material available on her. I have met her a few times, including our wedding reception, and I have interacted with her socially over the years. I am also referring to whatever material the director’s team has sent across to me. My parents have known their family for many years. So, I feel I know her and hope that she is proud and happy with the film. I intend to connect and spend some time with her before I start filming to be able to understand her perspective better,” she said. When asked if she’ll sport Romi’s trademark cropped hair, Deepika teased that her fans would have to wait and watch.

Ranveer is currently in London, shooting for the film with the rest of the film’s cast. Talking about the film in an interview to Hindustan Times, Ranveer said portraying him on screen is very difficult. “Yes, it’s very challenging. He has a very distinct manner of speaking, besides a very unique and difficult bowling action. Everyone – from Balwinder Sandhu [ex-cricketer] sir, Kapil sir to all the current and former cricketers that I have interacted with – has given a thumbs-up to my batting technique. Toh woh theek hai (So that’s okay) but the characterisation is difficult. In terms of look, we have spent – accumulatively – close to 100 plus hours. Kabir sir wants to make sure that it doesn’t look caricaturish, or mimicry of the [real] players. You should be convincing, which means that through all the distinctive traits of Kapil Dev that I’d imbibe, logon ko meri bhi ek jhalak dikhayi de (people should see a bit of me in the role as well).”

Deepika recently finished shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. The film will release on January 10, 2020. Meanwhile, ‘83 will be out on April 10, 2020.

