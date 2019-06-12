Deepika Padukone hits Ranveer Singh with a bat, he says it is the story of his life ‘reel and real’. Watch video

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has shared a boomerang video that shows wife and actor Deepika Padukone hitting him with a bat in an introduction to their first film as a married couple -- Kabir Khan’s 83.

Sharing the video he wrote, “Story of my Life Real & Reel ! @deepikapadukone @83thefilm .” The cute video got a lot of love from friends and fans. “Hahahahahahahahaha, what a pair of cuties!,” musician Vishal Dadlani wrote. Sophie Choudhary called the “bestest couple” and dropped a few heart emojis on Ranveer’s post. Shared an hour ago, the video has already crossed a million views on Instagram.

Deepika recently reached London to shoot for Ranveer’s film, 83 where she will play his onscreen wife. Ranveer essays the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in the film that tells the story of the underdog victory of team India in the 1983 cricket World Cup.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Kabir Khan for 83 in London.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Kabir Khan in London.

While Ranveer was already in London with the film’s crew, Deepika was spotted leaving for the city at Mumbai airport last week. She also made quite a stir online with her neon green dress that she wore for the flight.

Speaking about her role in the film, Deepika recently said, “I am so glad that Kabir (director Kabir Khan) came to me with it. This happened a couple of months ago, when he was still casting the boys for the film. It’s just that I was busy with Chhapaak (her production debut, which wrapped up recently) and we were waiting for the right moment to make the announcement.”

“I can’t think of anyone else who could do justice to the role (of Kapil Dev), but if there was someone else playing him in the film, and not Ranveer, I would still do my part. This isn’t coming from a personal equation, but from my passion and enthusiasm for the film,” she said.

Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 is set to hit theatres on April 10, 2020.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 12:21 IST