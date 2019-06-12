Shahid Kapoor on why he attended ex-girlfriend Priyanka Chopra’s wedding but not Kareena Kapoor’s: ‘I don’t think I was invited’

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has revealed that former girlfriend Priyanka Chopra invited him to her wedding with Nick Jonas last year. However, he said that Kareena Kapoor did not.

Shahid was speaking to Neha Dhupia on her chat show BFFs with Vogue when he talked about the weddings of his former girlfriends. A Mumbai Mirror report quoted him as saying, “About Kareena, I don’t remember, it was a while ago. I don’t think I was invited,” he said.

Asked to pick the better co-star between Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Shahid reportedly named Deepika and said, “I guess that’s because she and I needed to connect for our respective characters. I think I shared more with her because of that than I did with Ranveer.” He played Deepika’s husband in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat while Ranveer essayed the role of the antagonist in the film that proved to be one of the best grossers for all the three stars.

Shahid also claimed he was a better “sexter” between him and wife Mira Rajput. “Equal hi hai, give and take hota hai. We are husband and wife so too much sexting is not really required,” the tabloid quoted him as saying.

He also said he was offered the role of in 2006 hit Rang De Basanti and regrets not doing it. The role was finally essayed by Sidharth. He told Neha, “I regret not doing the film. They wanted me to play the role of Siddharth. I’d cried while reading the script and loved it, but unfortunately couldn’t make time for it.”

Shahid also said he regrets doing the film Shaandaar opposite Alia Bhatt. “Even I was confused when I saw the film, he said.” Directed by Shaad Ali, Shaandaar sank at the box office and also received flak from critics.

Shahid is currently awaiting the release of Kabir Singh, a remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy that hits theatres on June 15.

