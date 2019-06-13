Deepika Padukone’s kiss leaves Ranveer Singh blushing, Tara Sutaria begins work with Ahan Shetty. See pics

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to be seen together as cricketer Kapil Dev and his wife Romi in Kabir Khan’s ‘83. While their look from the film is yet to be out, pictures of the two from the shoot of a television commercial of an electronic brand have surfaced on the web.

Deepika, dressed in a striped shirt, can be seen planting a kiss on Ranveer’s cheek in the pictures. The two can be seen embracing each other in another set of pictures as Deepika tries to feed him cupcakes.

Student of the Year 2 actor Tara Sutaria is currently working on RX 100 with Ahan Shetty. Ahan, son of actor Suniel Shetty, will make his Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of Telugu film, RX100. The two were seen with what looked like scripts in their hands in Bandra. While Ahan was in a black tee and blue denims, Tara looked pretty in a black transparent top and matching capris.

Sanjay Dutt was spotted at Anand Pandit’s office in a pathani kurta salwar. He will now be seen in a period drama Panipat and Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2.

Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria spotted in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora and Janhvi Kapoor continue to work on their fitness. While Malaika was seen with sister Amrita at the former’s yoga centre, Janhvi was seen at a gym in her usual gym wear. Malaika was later seen visiting a clinic in a white midi dress. Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira was also seen at a gym in the city. Varun Dhawan, who is currently working on his dance film Super Dancer 3D, too was seen post his pilates session.

Among others spotted in the city were Tusshar Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani who were seen at Mumbai airport. Shilpa Shetty was seen in Andheri and Bobby Deol was spotted by the paparazzi in Juhu.

Janhvi Kapoor at a gym, Malaika Arora with sister Amrita Arora at her yoga centre and at a clinic (right).

Mira Rajput, Shilpa Shetty and Bobby Deol spotted in Mumbai.

Tusshar Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani at Mumbai airport.

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 19:56 IST