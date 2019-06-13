Anup Jalota on Bigg Boss 13: ‘I am going to be a part of the show, might co-host with Salman Khan’

Bhajan singer Anup Jalota has revealed that he is going to be a part of reality show Bigg Boss 13 this year. He had participated in the reality show last year and had entered the house with his student Jasleen Matharu. The two portrayed themselves as a real life couple and kept the viewers guessing till the end.

In an interview with Hindi Rush, Anup said, “I am going in the Bigg Boss house.” Adding to the speculations, he further added, “I might co-host with Salman Khan.” On being asked with who would he like to go as a jodi this year, the singer replied, “Katrina Kaif.”

Jalota has recently released a new music video titled Kesaria Balam, featuring Bigg Boss 12 contestants Somi Khan and Deepak Thakur. The two had made headlines with their chemistry in the Bigg Boss house. While Deepak had proposed to her on the show, she had turned down his offer but the two continued to remain friends.

Anup and Jasleen had forged a relationship on the show but had denied the same outside the Bigg Boss house. While Anup had distanced himself from Jasleen post his early exit, Jasleen continued to call him her boyfriend until her exit few days before the final. She later called it a prank which she decided to play at the moment of being introduced by Salman before their entry into the house.

Anup had claimed in an interview to Spotboye.com, that it was Jasleen who was supposed to enter the Bigg Boss house and her father requested him to go as a guru-shishya jodi.

He accused Jasleen of using him and said, “She wanted to ride on my popularity--- which she did. I am a very positive person and I feel if I can help someone, I should. If she has used me for the platform, I am happy that she succeeded in doing that.”

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 18:29 IST