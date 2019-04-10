Ranveer Singh feels on top of the world while shooting for 83. See pic

Actor Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for his next film, ‘83 in Dharamshala and is making the best use of the opportunity. The actor is stationed in the Himalayan city with his onscreen cricket team and cricket stalwarts Mohinder Amarnath and Kapil Dev. Keeping his fans updated, the Padmaavat actor shared new pictures on his Instagram account from the location.

In the pictures, Ranveer can be seen standing on the edge of his hotel terrace, facing the Himalayas with his arms wide open. He captioned them, “Top of the world #HimachalPradesh @83thefilm.” The stunning picture not just impressed his millions of followers but also his friends who took to the social media to praise the beauty of the scenic location. Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk, who plays the role of cricketer Balvinder Singh Sandhu in the film, reacted to the image with multiple bicep emojis.

Ranveer had earlier shared pictures with Mohinder Amarnath and Kapil from Dharamshala. He had captioned one of the pictures with Kapil, “Becoming the Hurricane #KapilDev #Legend #JourneyBegins @83thefilm @kabirkhankk.”

He had also shared pictures with his team that includes Ammy, Tahir Raj Bhasin as Sunil Gavaskar, Saqib Saleem as Mohinder Amarnath, Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth, Sahil Khattar as Syed Kirmani, Chirag Patil as Sandeep Patil, Adinath Kothare as Dilip Vengsarkar, Dhairya Karwa as Ravi Shastri, Jatin Sarna as Yashpal Sharma, Vijay Varma as Roger Binny[, Harrdy Sandhu as Madan Lal and R Badree as Sunil Valson.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi will also be seen in the film in the role of team manager Man Singh.

Being directed by Kabir Khan of Tiger Zinda Hai fame, ‘83 will tell the story of India’s first cricket World Cup win in 1983. Ranveer plays the role of then Team India captain Kapil Dev in the film and has been training under the cricketer. The film is scheduled to release on April 10 next year.

