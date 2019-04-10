Ranveer Singh’s latest pic reminds wife Deepika Padukone of candy, his response is hilarious

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are busy with the shoot of their respective films, Chhapaak and 83, but that doesn’t mean that they have no time for PDA. On Tuesday, Ranveer posted a picture of himself in a red jersey and immediately got a response from wife Deepika.

Commenting on the picture, Deepika simply wrote: “Candy.” Ranveer, who is on his Kapil Dev mode for Kabir Khan’s directorial 83, looks dashing in his stylised hairdo, handlebar moustache and a light but trimmed beard. He responded with stuck-out tongue emoji.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai’s birthday message for mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan features daughter Aaradhya, see pic

Deepika has been busy shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s directorial Chhapaak. A leaked footage from the film’s shoot in Delhi made its way to the internet, showing Deepika with her co-star Vikrant Massey. Wearing a simple yellow salwar kameez and appearing in her prosthetic makeup, Deepika is quite unrecognisable. When the first look of her character Malti was released, everybody was taken aback by the visual. Speaking to ANI, acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal on whose life the film is based, said: “It makes me happy that an actress like Padukone is embodying my character.”

Ranveer too has been busy with the rest of the team as they practice and prepare at Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh for 83. The film, based on India’s surprise win at the 1983 cricket World Cup, also stars Saaqib Saleem (who plays Mohinder Amarnath), Harrdy Sandhu (who will eassy the role of Madan Lal), Chirag Patil (who will appear as his father Sandip Patil), Tahir Raj Bhasin (as Sunil Gavaskar), Ammy Virk (as Balvinder Singh Sandhu) and Jiiva (as Krishnamachari Srikanth) among others.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 11:06 IST