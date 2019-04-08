83: Ranveer Singh, his team trains with Mohinder Amarnath in Dharamshala, share latest pics, videos

The preparation for Ranveer Singh starrer 83 has been going on in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala for a while now. Director Kabir Khan and Ranveer have been sharing pictures and videos from their training sessions and Monday was no different.

Sharing a new picture, Kabir wrote: “Inspired by the legends... Jimmy Amarnath & Balwinder Singh Sandhu.” In the picture, many of the star cast including Ranveer, Saaqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, actor Jiiva and Chirag Patil can be seen huddling together. Also seen in it are director Kabir Khan, Mohinder Amarnath and Balwinder Singh Sandhu.

In a new video that Kabir shared on Monday, he wrote: “The boys prepare...” We can see Ranveer, Harrdy and Ammy at the nets, practising their shots. Kabir shared a third picture, which had Mohinder Amarnath teaching Saaqib the nuances of swing bowling. Sharing it, he wrote: “What can be a better birthday gift... Jimmy Amarnath teaching @saqibsaleem to swing the ball. Happy Birthday Saqib Saleem.”

An elated Ranveer too posed with Amarnath and shared pictures with him. On Sunday, Ranveer had shared a video, again from the nets, where Kapil Dev practices a shot while Ranveer and another person look on. Calling it the Natraj shot, Ranveer said: “Workin’ the #NatrajShot with the Man Himself.” Incidentally, Deepika left a comment on it, saying how he ought savour the moment. She wrote: “Make the most of it...these moments will never come back!im soo proud of you!”

Kabir Khan directorial charts the journey of underdogs India who went on to lift the cup at the 1983 cricket World Cup in 1983. The film called 83 will star Ranveer as Kapil Dev, Saaqib will be seen as Amarnath, Harrdy as Madan Lal, Tahir Raj as Sunil Gavaskar and Tamil actor Jiiva as Krishnamachari Srikkanth.

