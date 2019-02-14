After Ranveer Singh’s Kapil Dev in 83, film finds its Sunil Gavaskar in Tahir Raj Bhasin. Here’s who plays who in Team India

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin has become the latest entrant in Ranveer Singh’s team of ‘83. The film is based on India’s first World Cup win in 1983 with Kapil Dev as the skipper. It has now been announced that Tahir will be playing cricketer Sunil Gavaskar in the film.

The makers made the announcement on Twitter, “Presenting @TahirRajBhasin as Sunny urf the Original Little Master, #SunilGavaskar. #CastOf83.” The actor was last seen as Shyam in the critically acclaimed Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Manto. The film was also screened at the Cannes film festival but failed to perform well at the box office. Tahir will also be seen in Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chhichhore this year.

While Ranveer is playing the lead role of Kapil Dev in ‘83, the makers are announcing the star cast of the film, one character at a time. Pankaj Tripathi has been signed to play the team manager Man Singh in the film. Popular YouTuber Sahil Khattar will be playing the role of cricketer Syed Kirmani, South actor Jiiva will be seen as the opener Kris Srikkanth, Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk will play Balwinder Singh Sandhu and Chirag Patil will play his father Sandeep Patil in the film.

Being directed by Kabir Khan of Tiger Zinda Hai fame, ’83 is based on the then Indian cricket team that defeated the West Indies in the iconic 1983 World Cup final at Lord’s, in England.

The real cricket legends have been roped in by the makers to train the actors, especially Ranveer. After Balwinder Singh Sandhu, now Kapil Dev will be training Ranveer for the film. Confirming the same, the actor had said, “I am looking forward to spending time with Kapil Sir. I feel like that time spent would be integral to my process of transforming myself into him. I want to absorb as much as I can from him. His story, his experiences, his thoughts, feelings, his expressions, his energy.”

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 11:29 IST