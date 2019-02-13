Gully Boy box office prediction: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt film expected to earn Rs 80 cr in first weekend

After the spectacular success of Simbaa, actor Ranveer Singh returns in yet another powerful role of a rapper in Gully Boy. The film that releases this Valentine’s Day also stars Alia Bhatt as the female lead. Both the actors have gone all out for the promotions of the film and going by the loudest cheers at the Berlin International Film Festival, film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi is confident that Gully Boy will open at around Rs 18-20 crore. The film is expected to cross Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office in five days.

Feeling positive about the film’s wonderful opening, trade analyst Komal Nahta says, “It will be off to a fantastic start coz craze is treeeeemendous.”

Unlike the usual trend, Gully Boy opens on a Thursday and is expected to collect Rs 80 crore in its extended four-day weekend. Talking about the film’s prospects at the box office, Rathi says “The impact of Simmba would be seen significantly on Gully Boy. After an actor comes out of a pan-India hit, the audience obviously anticipates a lot from his next film. After Padmaavat and Simmba, audience is looking forward to Gully Boy.”

Gully Boy has been directed by Zoya Akhtar of Dil Dhadakne Do and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara fame.

Also read: Before Gully Boy, how Alia Bhatt has emerged as Bollywood’s most unpredictable actor

Talking about Zoya Akhtar’s track record as a writer-producer, Rathi says, “Looking at merit of Zoya’s filmmaking skills and the wave on which Ranveer is riding right now, the film will surely do well.”

But can Gully Boy beat the collections of Simmba? Rathi calls it an ambitious number.

Simmba is Ranveer and director Rohit Shetty’s highest grosser with collections of over Rs 240 crore at the domestic box office. Meanwhile, Alia’s last film Raazi rode on her shoulders and became her highest grosser at around Rs 123 crore at the domestic box office.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 17:17 IST