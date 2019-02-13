Deepika Padukone tries weightlifting, Sonam Kapoor walks the red carpet in a veil at an award event. See pics
Several Bollywood celebrities including Rekha, Kajol, Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone and Surveen Chawla walked the red carpet at an award event in Tuesday.bollywood Updated: Feb 13, 2019 13:13 IST
It was a starry evening of glitz and glamour and as several Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone,Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana appeared in their stylish best for the recently held Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards.
While husband Ranveer Singh continues to dominate the fashion scene with his quirky appearances for the Gully Boy promotions, Deepika walked the red carpet at the event and ruled it with her confidence. The Piku actor sizzled in a dramatic pink gown and was seen bonding with Vidya Balan on the red carpet. Deepika was at her candid best on stage as she tried weightlifting with her trophy in hand.
But it was Sonam Kapoor who stole the spotlight by walking the red carpet in a black gown complete with a veil. The actor was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga which received good response from the critics but failed to get the cash counters ringing. Her cousin and Dhadak actor Janhvi Kapoor was no less in raising the style stakes as she attended the awards in a figure-flaunting gown.
Hate Story 2 actor Surveen Chawla, too, drew attention as she happily posed with her baby bump in a flowing green gown. Among other Bollywood actors spotted at the event were Gold actor Mouni Roy, Manikarnika actor Ankita Lokhande, Loveyatri actor Warina Hussain, Karisma Kapoor, Kajol, Kartik Aaryan, Darshan Kumar, Sumeet Vyas, Ali Fazal and many more.
A lot of candid moments were captured on camera as actor Sunny Leone was seen giving final touches to Daniel Weber’s formals. Rumoured couple Kim Sharma and Harshvardhan Rane and newlyweds Prateik Babbar and wife Sanya Sagar also walked the red carpet together at the event.
Meanwhile, Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi stood out of the crowd as they made a style statement in glittery suits.
