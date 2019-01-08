Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja ‘clean up nicely’ for a wedding celebration. See pics of the stunning couple

Actor Sonam Kapoor feels that she and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja clean up pretty well. She shared stunning pictures of the two of them together on Instagram on Tuesday. They attended a friend’s wedding in Mumbai on Monday and she looked gorgeous in a golden suit while Anand wore a brown bandhgala paired with black pants.

Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor, actor Arjun Rampal, rapper Badshah, singer Lisa Mishra were all present at wedding celebration and pictures and videos from the same were shared on social media. Badshah and Lisa also performed Tareefan at the wedding, which was shared by Rhea on her Insta stories. She also shared pictures of her sister and captioned it, “Ultimate muse, Senior @sonamkapoor.”

Sonam, on the other hand, shared a picture and captioned it, “We clean up nicely @anandahuja #EverydayPhenomenal.”

Sonam and Anand were on a vacation recently in Bali and even shared pictures from their holiday. The two returned to Mumbai recently and had a family get-together. Rhea also shared pictures in which the family is posing with wide smiles. Sonam, Anand, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Rhea, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor are all seen in the picture.

Sonam will next be seen in Ek Ladkki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, in which the actor will be sharing screen space with father Anil Kapoor for the first time. The actor is also shooting for The Zoya Factor. In this, she will be sharing screen space with Dulquer Salman.

First Published: Jan 08, 2019 20:25 IST