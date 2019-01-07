Have you seen the latest photos of Anil Kapoor with daughter Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja?

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai with husband Anand Ahuja. The actor, who will now be seen sharing screen space with father Anil Kapoor for the first time in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, was spotted with husband in Mumbai. The three were spotted together in Bandra and were happy to pose for the paparazzi. While the couple was twinning in white, Anil opted for orange.

Sonam Kapoor with husband Anand Ahuja. (Viral Bhayani)

Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja spotted in Mumbai. (Viral Bhayani)

Actor Kangana Ranaut was also spotted at the airport in a black and white dress. The actor is currently promoting her film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and looked pretty in the short dress paired with black stockings. Actor Shahid Kapoor was also spotted at the airport with wife Mira Rajput.

Kangana Ranaut at the airport. (Viral Bhayani)

Shahid Kapoor at the airport. Mira Rajput was spotted seeing him off. (Viral Bhayani)

Choreographer turned filmmaker Prabhu Deva was also spotted at the airport. He looked charming as usual and sported a salt and pepper look that went well with his casuals. Actor Raveena Tandon was also spotted returning from Rajkot in a stylish peach tracksuit at the airport. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor Kiara Advani also looked winter-ready as she headed to the airport.

Prabhu Deva and Kiara Advani at the airport. (Viral Bhayani)

Malaika Arora was captured by the paparazzi in the city. The diva was in black casuals as she carried on with her daily routine. Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were also spotted during their respective gym sessions. While Simmba actor Sara sported a black vest and shorts, Janhvi was seen in a pink top and shorts paired with kolhapuris.

Bigg Boss 12 first runner-up Sreesanth was also seen in the company of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and daughter Pooja Bhatt during the promotions of the film Cabaret.

Sreesanth with Mahesh Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Gulshan Grover. (Viral Bhayani)

Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar were spotted together as they geared up to promote their film Sonchiriya in Mumbai!

Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar in Mumbai. (Viral Bhayani)

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 20:12 IST