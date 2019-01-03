Sonam Kapoor, dad Anil and rest of the Kapoor family welcome New Year in Bali. See pics

It looks like not everyone is enamoured by the snow and Europe as far as family holidays go. After Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s Thailand holiday pictures, it is the turn of Anil Kapoor’s family and friends’ pictures from Bali. Turns out, the actor, along with wife Sunita, daughter Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja chose the scenic Jimbaran beach in Bali, Indonesia to ring in the new year.

Sharing a few pictures of her family and friends, Sunita wrote: “End to a glorious holiday.. goodbye 2018..#friendslikefamily.”

In some of the pictures, many, including Anil and Sunita, can be seen sporting colourful sarongs.

Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita in colourful sarongs.

Meanwhile, Kajol and her husband Ajay have been sharing some amazing sun-kissed pictures from Soneva Kiri, the luxury resort at Koh Kood island in Thailand. Yet another set of Bollywood biggies have been stationed at Switzerland, including the likes of Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. Kareena’s sister, Karisma Kapoor, was in Dubai with her kids, Samaira and Kiaan, and her mom, former actor Babita. They returned home recently.

Shilpa Shetty with her family, including husband Raj Kundra, son Viaan, sister Shamita and mom Sunanda were in London for Christmas (and perhaps the New Year’s too). As was the case with Akshay Kumar, who flew out of India just ahead of Christmas for London, where his son Aarav is currently studying. Akshay’s wife Twinkle Khanna’s younger sister, former actor Rinke, is also based there.

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 08:55 IST