Anil Kapoor refused to play Sonam’s dad in Players, asked ‘you think I look like her father?’

Karan Johar has revealed that Anil Kapoor was initially offered to play real-life daughter Sonam Kapoor’s dad in the 2011 film Players, but rejected the proposal by asking directors Abbas-Mustan, “Do you think I look like Sonam’s father?”

Karan was speaking at journalist Anupama Chopra’s annual roundtable ‘adda’ on her website, Film Companion. The panel of producers was discussing the brave choices some actors are making in the industry. Siddharth Roy Kapur singled out Aamir Khan’s performance in Dangal and Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘selfless’ choice to star in a supporting role in Badhaai Ho. Actors don’t want to play parents, the producers said.

Which is when Karan interjected with ‘the funniest story’ about this that he’d heard. “When ‘AK’ was offered Players, he told Abbas-Mustan ‘You think I look like Sonam’s father?’”. The role was eventually played by the late Vinod Khanna.

Sonam’s sister, producer Rhea Kapoor, chimed in with her own story about her father. “What about Dil Dhadakne Do? It took him a year to say ‘yes’.” She said that she has never seen Anil work out so hard for a role. “His thing was, ‘If I’m playing a father, I’m playing the best father in the world.’” Anil’s performance in director Zoya Akhtar’s film was received with critical acclaim.

“If my father is at an event with me,” Rhea continued, “he just walks ahead of me.” Her father, she said, “is a different breed. He’s not normal”.

Anil will star in Karan’s upcoming period political drama, Takht, for which he is being made to gain weight, which hasn’t gone down too well with the actor, Karan said. “He told me ‘Karan wants to destroy my career’,” Rhea said.

First Published: Dec 14, 2018 16:41 IST