Anil Kapoor’s famjam features Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja, Rhea and Harshvardhan

The Kapoors celebrated the first Sunday of 2019 in style. Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor had a full house as they spent the day with daughters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor and son Harshvardhan Kapoor. Sonam’s husband, Anand Ahuja, and Rhea’s boyfriend Karan Boolani were also a part of the famjam.

Sonam, who recently returned with husband Anand Ahuja from Bali vacation, was seen spending some quality time with her family. The 33-year-old actor took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures dedicated to the year ahead.

In the snap, Sonam can be seen donning a beautiful white floral dress coupled with hoop earrings. The actor can be seen with open hair and a bold brown lipstick to add the perfect amount of oomph to her whole look. She captioned the picture as, “Walking into the first Sunday of the year with self-belief and style... happy Sunday folks! #Sundayflavour”.

Sonam seems to have dressed up for the family brunch. Her younger brother Harshvardhan Kapoor shared a selfie from their brunch together today and captioned it as, “Brunching #siblinggoals @sonamkapoor.”

The same selfie was shared by Sonam on her Instagram story as well and the photo featuring the brother-sister duo certainly sheds some sibling goals that are not to be missed. Rhea Kapoor also shared a snap from the happy Sunday featuring the family posing for a perfect family picture.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam was last seen, in Veere Di Wedding last year opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. Sonam recently dropped the trailer of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which narrates a story of love with a twist, also focusing on homosexuality. Also starring Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla, the film is directed by Shelley Chopra Dhar and is set to release on February 1.

She has also been shooting for The Zoya Factor, which is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Anuja Chauhan. Apart from Sonam, the movie also features actor Dulquer Salmaan. This will be Dulquer’s second Bollywood film after starring with Irrfan Khan in Karwaan.

