Kareena Kapoor teases Akshay Kumar about the money he is making, he teases her about her many flats

Actors Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar are all set to reunite on the big screen after a decade in their upcoming film, Good News. The two were last seen together in the 2009 film Kambakkht Ishq and continue to share the same camaraderie on and off camera.

In a recent joint interview with Kareena, Akshay told DNA about their fun banter and said, “Whenever we meet — whether it’s on a film set or an awards night — our equation has remained the same. We are extremely fond of each other. Bebo and Lolo tease me about the amount of money I’m making and I tease them about having a flat in every building in Bandra. That’s our fun banter.”

Meanwhile, Kareena calls Akshay the most disciplined actor and said, “Working with him is always fun. The best part is that he doesn’t waste time, so, we go on set, wrap up and I can head home to be with my son, Taimur.”

Also read: Ajay Devgn on daughter Nysa being trolled: She is just 14, people forget that and talk rubbish

She also spoke about Akshay’s growth during the years. “He has grown fantastically as an actor. If you see in the last few years, it has been higher than anybody else. It’s also because of the way he functions. But otherwise, he’s hardly changed as a person. He’s extremely loving and well-mannered,” she said.

Kareena and Akshay play a married couple in Good News who are trying to have a baby. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

Akshay recently announced film’s wrap by sharing a candid video on his Instagram account along with the caption, “Practicing the sound of #GoodNews arriving until then it’s a wrap 😜 Due date 6th September, 2019 #KareenaKapoorKhan @diljitdosanjh @kiaraaliaadvani @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @raj_a_mehta @dharmamovies #CapeOfGoodFilms.”

The film is set to hit theatres on September 6 this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 13:37 IST