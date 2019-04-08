Ajay Devgn on daughter Nysa being trolled: She is just 14, people forget that and talk rubbish

Paparazzi is the reason fans get to see candid moments of their beloved celebs. As for the celebs, while some love to get papped, others are okay with the paparazzi but don’t want their kids to get clicked, especially when it can lead to brutal social media trolling.

Sometime back, Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa was badly trolled, even body-shamed for her airport look. The 14-year-old was wearing a blue long hoodie dress and the moment the photo was uploaded online, people started commenting on her looks, that she forgot to wear her pants etc.

Ajay Devgn says that the entire incident hurt not just Nysa, but the entire family. Ajay sounded quite disturbed while talking about the incident.

“She is just a 14-year-old and I feel, at times, people forget that and talk rubbish. She was wearing such a long shirt and she was also wearing shorts. Now because of the length of the shirt, her shorts weren’t visible and the kid got trolled for that,” says Ajay in one breath, adding, “I don’t know what kind of people these are and because of them we are paying the price. I request the paparazzi to at least leave the children alone.”

“Why are they paying the price for their famous parents? I don’t think any child is okay with paparazzi. They want their space. They want to not dress up every time they step out, so it’s very sad when such things happen,” he says.

The actor goes on to say that his children have kept him grounded. Ajay makes sure that he only associates himself with films that the entire family can watch together. And he also accepts that they are honest when it comes to judging his work.

“My son is critical about a lot of things. A few days back [during the promotions of Total Dhamaal] I was watching something on my iPad and [Yug] was watching TV, so I told him he has watched enough TV and it’s time for him to sleep. He pointed at my iPad and said why am I on it then? When I said I work all day and get this one hour only to unwind, he said to me, ‘but you are not working, you are only doing promotions’. He is that blunt,” says Ajay with a laugh.

Ajay also adds that if they don’t like any of his films, they don’t think twice before expressing themselves. Ask him if he and Kajol would be okay with their kids joining the industry, and he says, “Right now, Nysa is studying in Singapore. And I feel she is not interested in films as of now. But yes, it will be completely her choice. Same goes for Yug. We will support them in whatever career choices they make,” he says with a smile.

First Published: Apr 08, 2019 10:17 IST