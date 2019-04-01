Happy birthday Ajay Devgn: 4 times when he hilariously roasted wife Kajol on Instagram

Actor Ajay Devgn celebrates his 50th birthday on Tuesday. While we are quite sure that he would spend it tucked away at home and in his pyjamas, we made sure to bring the party to his fans.

Ajay is considered among the most talented actors of the country, having delivered stellar performances in films like Zakhm, Gangaajal, Omkara and more. With more than a couple of film releases each year, he makes sure to keep himself busy even though he loves an easy day at home just like anybody else.

Ajay made an appearance on Koffee With Karan’s latest season with his wife and actor Kajol. The two talked at great length about how different both of them are. While Kajol loves to go out, socialise, party and talk non-stop, Ajay loves the quite charm of the indoors.

On the show, Ajay talked about Kajol’s obsession with selfies and editing them for social media. “She has never done this in her life and I don’t know budhaape mein aake (She’s getting interested in these as she is getting old)...,” Ajay said. “Tumhara budhaapa hoga, mera toh nai hai (You might be getting old. Not me.),” she said, rolling her eyes at him.

But that’s not where the roast ended. When asked which actor of the current generation would look good paired opposite Kajol, Ajay said “As a son?” Kajol screamed, “Kutte, kameene! Joota ...” she said while pointing at her shoe even as Karan warned her against saying that. When asked the one lie everyone says in Bollywood, Ajay said “I love my wife.” Kajol showed him her angry eyes and said “Ghar jaana hai?” Ajay said he was talking about the other men.

If you thought that Ajay and Kajol reserved this banter to Karan’s couch, you could not be more wrong. Ajay roasts her all the time on Instagram as well. Don’t believe us? Check out these pictures and Ajay’s captions on them.

‘Meet the silent Kajol’

‘Thank you so much Amitji for saying yes without batting an eye. Both #HelicopterEela and me thank you.’

‘The things we do for love... and... marriage!’

‘Suddenly felt like there was a wall between Kajol and me! Jokes apart, Satnam you stand tall and make us proud!’

Check out more pics of his family:

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 21:37 IST