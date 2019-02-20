Ahead of Total Dhamaal, Ajay Devgn shares details about Singham 3, Chanakya

Ajay Devgn has opened up about being part of two comedy franchises and his upcoming period drama Tanhaji. Claiming that he always ensures his roles have different arcs even if they are the same, Ajay said he likes to space out genres.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror in an interview, Ajay said, “I try not to repeat myself and that’s not just restricted to comedies I played a don in both Company and Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai, but the two characters had different arcs. One was serious but with a sense of humour while the other was menacing but always smiling.”

“I like to swap genres. After Golmaal, I don’t want to do a Dhamaal immediately, maybe a Raid first. After this, I have Tanhaji and De De Pyaar De. That’s how I come back to the genre with a different mind-set,” he added.

Asked whether Baahubali inspired him to make a period film, Ajay said, “It’s not because of Baahubali (Tanhaji). We were planning Sons of Sardars before that but it didn’t materialise. It (Tanhaji) is a fabulous script, I wouldn’t spend big money on it otherwise. We start shooting for the climax soon and wrap up by May for a November release. “

He also talked about the biopic on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim. “It’s a mix of football and human emotions. Today’s generation is into football and in a couple of years, the sport will become big in India. This is about the man who brought the only cup in football to the country,” he told the tabloid.

Ajay also informed that the third film in Rohit Shetty’s hit franchise, Singham 3, will roll soon but no date has been finalised yet. Work on Neeraj Pandey’s Chanakya will start by year end, he added.

Ajay will soon be seen in Total Dhamaal that hits theatres on Friday.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 10:51 IST