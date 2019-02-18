Before Total Dhamaal, Ajay Devgn says his kids are excited for his films only if they are comedies

Actor Ajay Devgn has the persona of being serious thanks to the kind of films he has done in the past. However, the actor has always tried to work in comedies too and proving that are his choices like the Golmaal franchise and Son Of Sardaar among others.

Ahead of the release of his next film, Total Dhamaal, which boasts of a star cast including Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Jaaved Jaaferi, Arshad Warsi among others, Ajay said, in an interview to DNA, that he doesn’t watch his films more than once. However, he added that if it is his comedies, he is likely to watch the funny scenes for a few minutes.

He was quoted as saying: “Talking of my own movies, I normally don’t watch them more than once. They may be brilliant, but I just don’t have the inclination to see them again. However, if it’s one of my comedy films, I stand around the television and definitely watch the funny scenes for at least five to seven minutes.”

In the interview, he further said how a person commented that he does even his comic scenes rather seriously. “I’m doing it because I enjoy the genre. Of course, I’m against doing just buffoonery. In fact, the other day someone close to me observed that I even do comedy seriously.”

Even his children Nysa and Yug prefer his comedies. “When I have a release coming up, the first thing my children (Nysa and Yug) turn around and ask is, if it’s a comedy? They are excited if it is. If it’s not, then they’re like, “God, is the ending sad?” They are like, “Will it make us cry?” The questions don’t stop,” he said.

Speaking about films like Golmaal and Dhamaal series, Ajay told PTI he doesn’t understand why such films are called ‘brainless’ as it takes intellect to create them.

Also read | Koffee With Karan 6: Tiger Shroff wants Disha Patani as his bae, says Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria are fake with each other

“I don’t know why they say it is brainless. It is not easy to make people laugh. Today in our country or all over the world, comedians are the biggest stars. Like here in India, we have Kapil Sharma. It needs intelligence to make people laugh, you just can’t make faces and make people laugh.”

Total Dhamaal, which will release on February 22, is a sequel and is part of the Dhamaal series, including film like Dhamaal (2007) and Double Dhamaal (2011). While, the latest films include new faces like Madhuri, Anil, Ajay, it will continue with the original star cast of Jaaved, Arshad, Riteish Deshmukh and Sanjai Mishra.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 14:08 IST