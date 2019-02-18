Koffee With Karan 6: Tiger Shroff wants Disha Patani as his bae, says Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria are fake with each other

On Sunday’s episode of Koffee With Karan, host and filmmaker Karan Johar welcomed three guests on his show. The cast of Student of the Year 2 — Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday -- promoted their upcoming film on the hit talk show and talked about their personal relationships, their social media personas and answered some awkward questions without really revealing much.

First up, Tiger was called on the show and Karan congratulated him on the success of his last film, Baaghi 2. However, as is the norm, Karan couldn’t keep himself from asking Tiger about his rumoured girlfriend and actor, Disha Patani. He denied being in relationship with her but said that they are friends.

“We don’t talk about it that much. I am great friends with her and I love her company. We are keeping it at that. We have similar interests and I don’t have many friends in the industry. She is one of the few friends I have, and whom I’m comfortable with,” he said. The two have been rumoured to be dating for a while now but have not confirmed their relationship.

Soon, Tiger was joined on the couch by his co-stars Tara and Ananya. The latter said she had always wanted to be a part of the show. However, when Karan said that some might think that she doesn’t deserve to be on the show, she said she thinks so too. Ananya very candidly accepted that there are more talented and hardworking actors out there and that she has got the film because her father (Chunky Panday) is an actor. “I agree with this section because I haven’t done anything. I don’t deserve to be here. There are so many people out there who are talented...I am just lucky that my dad was an actor and this is what I had wanted to do,” she said.

Even Karan appeared to be in shock with how she accepted that she is benefiting from nepotism in Bollywood. He tried to diffuse the situation by suggesting that she will have to work hard to sustain her place in the industry.

He then moved on to Tara who said she doesn’t feel like an outsider in the industry and that people are sweet towards her. She said she is more reserved and shy in nature and finds it hard to be comfortable at parties.

Talking about his co-stars, Tiger said he thinks Ananya and Tara are fake with each other, something their film’s director Punit Malhotra would agree with. However, he accepted that he too isn’t as innocent in real life as he appears to be. He said he uses some really colourful language when he is with friends, something that tells him he takes after his father, Jackie Shroff.

Tara was also asked about her rumoured relationship with actor Ishaan Khatter who made his Bollywood debut with Dhadak in 2018. He is currently rumoured to be dating his co-star from the film, Janhvi Kapoor. Tara said that Ishaan and her are just childhood friends and his mother was a sweet person to wish her on her birthday.

Karan then showed the three a video message from their director Punit. It was revealed that Tiger is scared of sleeping alone. He sleeps with his mother at home and with a member of his team on outdoor shoots. Ananya uses swear words for Punit and Tara has a crush on an ‘ex-student’.

The ex-students also shared heartfelt messages for the three. Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra wished all of them good luck and suggested they better know the name of the President of India, something that landed Alia in a soup when she made her Koffee debut years ago.

In the rapid fire round, Tiger revealed he isn’t a good dancer and started dancing only five years ago with his debut film. He said he would make Disha his ‘bae’ and said she was ‘pretty hot’. He said he would want Alia from Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone from Ranveer Singh and Natasha Dalal from Varun Dhawan. When asked what he would take from Sidharth Malhotra, he made a sly face at Tara. Karan asked them what is cooking between them and Tara later revealed she is neighbours with Sidharth.

On their turn, Ananya said she has a crush on Kartik Aaryan because he is ‘damn cute’. When reminded now Sara Ali Khan also chose him as her crush, Ananya said she would watch them on their date. Ananya and Kartik will soon be seen together in Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar.

Tara said she would love to have coffee with her neighbour Sidharth and work with Varun Dhawan. When asked what does the young batch have that Alia, Varun and Sidharth don’t, the girls said that they can hopefully name the President of India.

Ananya ended up winning the hamper. In the Koffee Quiz, all three of them answered the big question: Ram Nath Kovind is the President; Tiger won the round.

