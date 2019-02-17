Tiger Shroff says he can’t sleep alone: 6 things to look forward to in Koffee with Karan

Karan Johar will host his Student of the Year 2 trio - Tiger Shroff, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria on Sunday’s episode of Koffee with Karan. While Tiger has appeared on the popular chat show previously (with dad Jackie Shroff), Ananya and Tara will be making their debut.

As with previous episodes of the sixth season, promo videos tease a fun-filled and gossipy vibe, with Tiger sitting in between his co-stars, who have been famously friendly on social media.

Here are six things you can look forward to on tonight’s episode.

Tiger says he can’t sleep alone

When Karan asks Tiger if he really is a loner, like his SOTY 2 director Punit Malhotra, the actor replies that he can’t even sleep alone, and hasn’t been able to since he watched a horror movie as a child. At home, he has his mother near him and on shoots he makes sure a unit member is near him.

Tiger hasn’t been a dancer all his life

While his moves might suggest otherwise, Tiger reveals that he only started dancing properly before making his Bollywood debut five years ago, with Heropanti.

Tiger loves to eat

Again, while his physique might make you think Tiger spends most of his time at the gym, he says that he is quite the glutton, and because of his love for food, he contemplates getting his abs insured.

Are Ananya and Tara fake?

Tiger says ‘it is absolutely true’ that he finds his co-stars ‘fake’. “Did you rehearse for the show?” he even asks. Ananya and Tara often share pictures of each other on social media. “I think we love each other too much,” says Tara.

Also read: Ananya Pandey tells Karan Johar she doesn’t deserve to be on Koffee With Karan, viewers agree

Will Disha Patani mind that Tiger is working with two pretty girls?

Karan asks Tiger if his rumoured girlfriend, Disha Patani, has any concerns about him working with ‘two pretty girls’. Tara saves Tiger from answering the question and says, “I don’t have a crush on Tiger.” However, she revealed that she has a crush on an ‘ex-Student of the Year’. The first film starred Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

Ananya doesn’t feel like she deserves to be on Koffee with Karan

When Karan points out that there is a section of the audience that believes Ananya is undeserving, she says, “I agree with this section because I haven’t done anything. I don’t deserve to be here.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 17, 2019 15:56 IST