Tiger Shroff admits he’s more than just friends with Disha Patani

Actor Tiger Shroff, who is often linked with his rumoured girlfriend and Baaghi 2 co-star, Disha Patani, confessed that there is more than friendship between then.

During the India Today Mind Rocks Youth Summit 2018 on Saturday, the Heropanti actor said: “We can be friends also? There is more. We are very good friends. She is very inspiring and hardworking. She doesn't take the good looks and talent to her head. Even after her success, she hasn't changed.”

As Tiger will be seen with Hrithik Roshan in his next film, he shared how difficult it would be for him to perform in front of his inspiration.

"I have always been inspired by Hrithik Sir. I am very nervous. Whatever I have achieved so far, is because of my inspiration, Hrithik Sir.

"It will be tough to dance and do action against Hrithik. I hope I don't freeze in front of him, " he added. It was recently rumoured that Disha had dropped out of the film after Hrithik made unwanted advances towards her. Tiger called them ‘silly rumours’ in a recent interview, while both Disha and Hrithik offered denials that this had ever happened. In fact Disha isn’t even a part of the film.

Also, at the event, Tiger paid tribute to the late legendary singer/dancer Michael Jackson by performing on his song Billie Jean.

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 14:49 IST